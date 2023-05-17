Those Busker sweaters seems to have been the linchpin of their entire vibe. Won’t work in summer...

What are we skinning? Malta once again failing to qualify into the Eurovision, as The Busker got the chop mercilessly early during the first semi-final last Tuesday.

Why are we skinning it? Because it marks the commencement of another round of annual national mourning and blame-games, without which our country would likely be robbed of a key energy resource.

But does anyone care about the Eurovision nowadays, really? It feels like a general enthusiasm for it has indeed dampened.

Why do you think that is? Globally, the reminder that both deadly pandemics and in-Europe warfare aren't as much of a thing of the past will have had a sobering effect. Locally, Malta catching up with the rest of the world in terms of interconnected entertainment options: we have Netflix and TikTok like everyone else, so the veritable 'campfire gathering' that is/was the Eurovision experience will necessarily have dampened over the past few years in favour of more readily ac

That's some deep anthropological gunk up there, my friend. Never let it be said that I'm not patriotic enough to dig as deep as I need to dig to uncover the truth about the place that I continue to call my home.

It seems like hard labour isn't The Busker's forte though. How do you mean?

Their Eurovision entry was literally all about choosing to Netflix and Chill (alone, though) over going out to party. They feel better, in their sweater, apparently. Though that's one step up from covid-induced perma-PJs, I suppose.

I wonder what their MO will be once summer comes rolling around. They may have to disband & rebrand, since the sweater appears to have been the linchpin of their entire vibe.

Still, sending baggy-sweater-wearing dudes to the Eurovision is more radical than you realise. How so?

Malta has been in try-hard mode for the Eurovision for ages. This sends a message that change is afoot. I get it. Probably a generational thing. And yes, most welcome. Maybe this will pave the way for some true authenticity to gradually crawl out of the woodwork.

Life happens when you're busy making other plans. I'm sure the same could be said for Eurovision entries. I mean, I'm not sure whether Croatia went into it with ANY planning at all, and they still pulled through.

The moment we're comfortable enough to send a troupe of ghannejja to hustle for douze points, is the moment we truly mature as a country. Authenticity requires you to detach the chip on your shoulder, and Malta's a bit of a hedgehog in that regard.

Do say: "The Busker themselves seem to have the right attitude for the Euroviison -- get out there, have fun and cut your losses without making a big deal out of it. A lesson for us all."

Don't say: "These kids are keeping their sweaters on, while the upcoming Love Island kids are insisting on keeping them off. This new generation confuses the hell out of me, and summer hasn't even started yet."