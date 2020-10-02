Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, and are now in quarantine.

Trump, aged 74, made the announcement on Twitter early Friday morning. "We will get through this together," he wrote.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The news comes after one of Trump's closest aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old adviser to the president, was the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

The US currently has 7.4 million cases of COVID-19, recording 212,660 deaths so far.