Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

2 October 2020, 7:43am
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, and are now in quarantine.

Trump, aged 74, made the announcement on Twitter early Friday morning.  "We will get through this together," he wrote.

The news comes after one of Trump's closest aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old adviser to the president, was the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

The US currently has 7.4 million cases of COVID-19, recording 212,660 deaths so far. 

