Visualised: All the paths to victory for Joe Biden and Donald Trump

The American election is down to the wire: Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes, and incumbent President Donald Trump has 217.

The two contenders are within a hair’s whisker of each other even though Biden leads the popular vote by some 3 million.

It all depends on which of the remaining five states – Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia – they win. And the remaining mail ballots that have yet to be counted in each state are believed will favour Biden generously.

Here is what each candidate needs to win the most powerful post in the world.