menu

Visualised: All the paths to victory for Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Confused by the American election? Here is how each presidential candidate could become Commander-in-Chief

kurt_sansone
5 November 2020, 4:13pm
by Kurt Sansone
Donald Trump and Joe Biden: first to 270 wins
Donald Trump and Joe Biden: first to 270 wins

The American election is down to the wire: Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes, and incumbent President Donald Trump has 217.

The two contenders are within a hair’s whisker of each other even though Biden leads the popular vote by some 3 million.

It all depends on which of the remaining five states – Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia – they win. And the remaining  mail ballots that have yet to be counted in each state are believed will favour Biden generously.

Here is what each candidate needs to win the most powerful post in the world.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in World
Visualised: All the paths to victory for Joe Biden and Donald Trump
World

Visualised: All the paths to victory for Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Kurt Sansone
US election results: Biden takes Michigan and says ‘clear we will win’
World

US election results: Biden takes Michigan and says ‘clear we will win’
US election at a standstill: Biden gains edge but tight races still give Trump hope
World

US election at a standstill: Biden gains edge but tight races still give Trump hope
Paul Cocks
US Election 2020: Biden, Trump spend final 24 hours on the campaign trail
World

US Election 2020: Biden, Trump spend final 24 hours on the campaign trail
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.