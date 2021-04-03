Man shot dead after ramming car into police at US Capitol

An attack at the US Capitol complex in Washington DC has left one police officer dead and another seriously injured.

Capitol Police say a suspect "rammed a vehicle" into officers at a vehicle access point to the Capitol complex in Washington, before getting out of the vehicle, holding a knife, and attacking officers there.

One officer has died of their injuries, another is in hospital in a “stable and non-threatening condition.” The suspect died after being shot by the police.

Capitol police said the incident "does not appear to be terrorism-related."

In January a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in protest at the result of the 2020 presidential election.

The US Capitol complex has been locked down.

“Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that," Robert Contee, the acting chief of Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department, said at a news conference.