Maltese national implicated in fuel smuggling ring removed from US sanctions list

The US government has lifted sanctions on Maltese national Rodrick Grech after he was implicated in an international fuel smuggling operation masterminded by former footballer Darren Debono.

The US treasury department announced that Grech, who is from Qala, has been removed from its sanctions list.

Grech was one of several individuals implicated in the fuel smuggling operation between Libya, Malta and Italy after a UN probe.

The UN investigation had revealed how Darren Debono used fishing vessels to transport the smuggled fuel out of Libya so that it could be sold in Italian ports.

The crime syndicate included Maltese businessman Gordon Debono and Sicilian mafia associate, Nicola Orazio Romeo.

The Debonos had been arrested in Italy and charges against them remain pending.

The US had slapped sanctions on Darren Debono, Gordon Debono, Rodrick Grech and Terence Micallef, 24 companies and seven vessels.

Darren Debono and Gordon Debono were subsequently charged with money laundering in Malta over wealth allegedly derived from fuel smuggling.