Abela condemns Russian aggression, Metsola: ‘We’ll hold Kremlin accountable’

• Prime Minister Robert Abela: "We condemn any aggression or threat to the integrity and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine"

• President George Vella: "This escalation... represents a threat not only to the people of Ukraine but also for European and global stability"

• EU Parl. President Roberta Metsola: "We will hold the Kremlin accountable"

• Opposition leader Bernard Grech: "I condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine, which goes against international treaties and the territorial integrity of Ukraine"

Maltese government condemns Russian aggression

The Maltese government has condemned Russian aggression in its territorial invasion of the Ukraine’s Donbass region, after President Vladimir Putin launched a military attack on Ukraine, with troops moving into Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

In a statement on Thursday ahead of an EU Council meeting, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the situation unfolding in Ukraine was “heartbreaking.”

Abela said that through peaceful dialogue, diplomacy continued to be the preferred path and that Malta will continue to insist that finding solutions is better than conflict. “We will continue to support and show solidarity with Ukraine. We condemn any aggression or threat to the integrity and territorial sovereignty of this State.”

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola strongly condemned Russia’s “unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

In a tweet, the Maltese MEP said, “In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

“We must stand with the people of Ukraine’ – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine, which he said goes against international treaties and Ukrainian territorial integrity.

“I believe that Malta must fully support European efforts for a coordinated response through economic sanctions. I believe that the Maltese people and all the peoples of Europe should be kept regularly updated on these sanctions and their effectiveness,” Grech said.

The PN leader said that what is going on in eastern Ukraine could have an impact beyond the region. “Coordination at European level is therefore also needed so that managing such effects together will have the least impact on the lives of Europeans and Maltese in particular,” Grech said.

The PN leader said that Malta must show solidarity with the people of Ukraine while observing the island’s neutrality.

EU Leaders

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Russia had grossly violated international law and undermined European and global security and stability.

“We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Michel said that such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century,” Michel said.

Michel has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council. The EU leaders will meet later today to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will outline a further sanctions package being finalised by the European Commission and which the Council will swiftly adopt.

In a tweet, the president said: “We will not let President Putin tear down Europe's security architecture. He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies. The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people.”

Th EC wil present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European Leaders for approval, targetting strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia.

“We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets. Like with the first package of sanctions, we are closely aligned with our partners and allies – the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, but also, for example, Japan and Australia. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin's interests and their ability to finance war.”

‘Russia’s actions are a threat to global stability’ – George Vella

President George Vella expressed his grave concern and conveyed his support to the government and people of Ukraine.

“This escalation, and in particular the events that are being reported, represents a threat not only to the people of Ukraine but also for European and global stability,” Vella said.

The president joined the authorities and international bodies in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, a withdrawal of military forces from Ukraine, and the full respect of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

“All efforts should be made for restraint to prevail, for the full respect of international law, and to avert the real risk of further deterioration of the situation,” Vella said.

‘Far-reaching consequences which may affect world peace’ - Anglu Farrugia

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia condemned the invasion of Ukraine, warning that this attack may have further far-reaching consequences which may affect world peace and security.

“While expressing his solidarity with the Verkhovna Rada and the people of Ukraine in such a difficult moment, he calls for restraint and for the resumption of diplomatic dialogue to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Farrugia said.