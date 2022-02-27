menu

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city

Street fighting has been reported in Kharkiv as Ukrainian Armed Forces post image of burning Russian armoured vehicle in the city

nicole_meilak
27 February 2022, 12:34pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo taken from a video of fighting in Kharkiv (OSINTtechnical/Twitter)
Russian troops have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, according to regional governor Oleh Sinegubov. 

Sinegubov said that light vehicles entered the city and urged its 1.4 million residents to stay indoors.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest city, situated close to the country's northern border with Russia.

The Ukrainian military released a video of a Russian armmoured vehicle burning in Kharkiv. The military says it destroyed the vehicle during the fighting. Local officials advised civilians in Kharkiv to stay in shelters and keep off the streets

Ukrainian government ombudsman Lyudmyla Denysova said 210 civilians have been killed and over 1,100 wounded since Russia began its invasion. 

She said some of the civilian deaths included a woman killed after a missile hit a residential building in Kharkiv. In another case, a child was killed in the shelling of a hospital in Kyiv.

"Ukraine is taking note of these facts and will pass them on to the military tribunal in The Hague," she said.

Kyiv has not been spared of attacks, as images of flames and plumes of smoke circulate online. 

Citizens of Kyiv have similarly been ordered to stay indoors until Monday morning. Authorities will consider anyone venturing out as "members of sabotage groups of the enemy".

