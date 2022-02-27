Vladimir Putin puts Russian nuclear forces on special alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed the country’s nuclear deterrent on special alert, citing this as a response to NATO aggression.

Russia’s military has put its nuclear forces on special alert - the highest level of alert for Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.

Speaking on Russian state television on Sunday, Putin described new sanctions as “illegitimate”, in turn ordering the minister of defence and chief of general staff to put deterrent forces on special combat duty.

“Not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension […] but also the highest-ranking officials of leading NATO countries are allowing themselves to make aggressive statements in relation to our country,” Putin said.

The NATO alliance is currently made up of 28 European countries and the US and Canada. Ukraine has had a partnership with NATO since 1992, but has recently made progress towards joining as a full member.

However, Russia has been clear that it would interpret any further expansion of the alliance as a direct threat.

Last week Putin warned that he would be willing to use nuclear weapons during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last week he warned that anyone who tries to hinder Russia’s advances in Ukraine would see consequences “you have never seen in your history”.

Ukraine and Russian delegations to meet

Ukrainian president Vlodomyr Zelensky released a statement on Sunday after a conversation with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” the statement said.

Lukashenko will ensure that any planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory will remain grounded during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.

Russia and Belarus have not issued any statements about potential talks.