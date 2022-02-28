Russia retaliates by closing its airspace to 36 countries

Russia has closed its airspace to 36 countries, including Canada and much of Europe, in retaliation to sanctions.

"In accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of European states on flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction on flights of air carriers of 36 states has been introduced," the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

The move will affect carriers of Albania, Austria, Anguilla, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Greece, Cyrus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Czechia, Sweden, Estonia, and Denmark, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Air Malta previously had a direct flight to Moscow; however, it is not currently operational.

Flights from these countries and regions will only be allowed to enter Russian airspace with a special permit issued by Rosaviation or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On Sunday, the EU imposed a blanket flight ban on Russian planes. All such planes, including the private jets of oligarchs, will now be unable to land in, take off from or fly over any EU nation.

