Ukraine crisis: More than a million refugees already displaced, more expected as war rages on

More than one million people have already crossed the Ukrainian border, with numbers expected to rise as the Russian attacks intensify.

The United Nations refugee agency warned that up to four million people will be fleeing Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, possibly leading to the “largest refugee crisis this century”.

The Guardian reported that more than a million people left since 24 February. In comparison, the 2015 refugee crisis saw 1.3 million people attempt to reach Europe from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Domestic civilian flights had been cancelled since the start of the invasion and since then Ukrainians have fled to Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.

According to the Guardian more than half a million are now in Poland, 130,000 in Hungary, 70,000 to Slovakia and 51,000 to Romania. Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, has received close to a 100,000 people and just over 350 are now in Belarus.

Poland and Hungary have opened their borders wide open for Ukrainians, a sharp contrast with their previous migration responses. It was however reported that people of colour, mostly African and Middle Eastern students, trying to flee Ukraine, have been pushed back when trying to cross borders.

People are waiting up to 60 hours to cross in freezing temperatures and poor conditions. Polish authorities have offered comprehensive help to the refugees, including free train travelling and access to healthcare.

Hungary has opened sections of its border that were closed to migration. Moldova already has networks of volunteers providing support and hosting families crossing the border. Germany and Austria are offering free train travel to those seeking to reach their countries.

The European Union member states are expected to trigger the Temporary Protection Directive by the end of the week. This means that Ukrainian refugees would have the right to live and work in the EU for up to three years.

They would also have the right to work, access to education and housing, without the need to claim asylum.