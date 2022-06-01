Johnny Depp wins libel case against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp has won a libel case filed against his ex-wife over an article in which she claimed being a victim of domestic abuse.

In a verdict delivered on Wednesday afternoon in New York, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (a total of €14 million).

Depp, 58, sued Amber Heard, 36, for $50 million over an article she penned in 2018 in which she claimed domestic abuse at his hands. Heard counter-sued for $100 million, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.

The jury found that Heard's statements about her marriage were "false" and she acted with "actual malice" but jurors also found that Depp defamed Heard - through his attorney - and awarded her $2 million in damages.

The jury began their deliberations late last week following a high-profile six-week trial in a case that garnered intense public interest as both actors lobbed accusations of abuse at each other.