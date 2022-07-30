Pope Francis open to resigning if health issues persist

Pope Francis acknowledged that he might soon have to consider stepping down, if his health restricted him from carrying out his duties properly.

He made those comments at the end of his trip to Canada, during which he apologised to the local indigenous community for past abuses in the country's church-run residential schools.

Pope Francis, who is 85 years old, said that for the moment he intended to continue performing his duties, and that he would be “guided by God” as to when and if, he resigned.

His predecessor Benedict XVI retired in 2013, citing health reasons.

"It is not a catastrophe to change Pope, it is not a taboo," the pope told reporters from his wheelchair, whilst on a plane to Rome.

"The door [to retiring] is open - it is a normal option. But until today I have not knocked on that door. I have not felt the need to think about this possibility - that is not to say that in two days' time I might not start thinking about it."

The pope spent much of his trip in Canada in a wheelchair, as over recent months he suffered from reduced mobility due to an ongoing knee problem.

He had previously dismissed speculation about any life-threatening illnesses.

"This trip has been intense," he said. "I don't think I can keep travelling with the same rhythm I used to at my age and with the limitation of this knee.”

"I either need to save myself a little in order to continue serving the Church, or I need to consider the possibility of stepping aside."

The pope did however say that he was keen on visiting war-torn Ukraine soon, but explained that he would have to seek his doctors’ advice.

Pope Francis was in Malta on a two-day visit in April, during which it was already evident that he was suffering from mobility difficulties.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis was elected as head of the Catholic Church on 13 March 2013.