Malta joins rest of the world in UN vote condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukraine regions

Malta was one of 143 countries at the UN General Assembly that voted to condemn Russia's attempts to annex four regions of Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 143 countries, while 35 states - including China and India - abstained.

As well as Russia, four countries rejected the vote, namely Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua.

Although symbolic, the result was the highest number of votes against Russia since the Ukraine invasion.

Russian president Vladimir Putin signed documents last week to make the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson part of Russia.

The agreements were signed with the Moscow-installed leaders of the four regions, and came after self-proclaimed referendums in the areas that were denounced as a "sham" by the international community.

Wednesday’s UN resolution called on the international community not to recognise any of Russia's annexation claim and demanded its "immediate reversal". The resolution also welcomed and "expresses its strong support" for efforts to de-escalate the conflict through negotiation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the countries that supported it.

"The world had its say - [Russia's] attempts at annexation is worthless and will never be recognised by free nations," he tweeted, adding that Ukraine would "return all its lands".

US President Joe Biden said the vote sent a "clear message" to Moscow.

The General Assembly vote was triggered after Russia used its veto power to prevent action at the Security Council - the body in charge of maintaining international peace and security. As permanent members, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom also hold vetoes on the council.

There have been calls for Russia to be stripped of its veto power after the Ukraine invasion.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Ian Borg reiterated Malta’s condemnation of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine when interviewed on TVM's Xtra.

“We are participating in discussions on sanctions [against Russia] and implementing them. The EU is united in its condemnation of Russia and we cannot act as if nothing has happened,” Borg said.

However, while understanding Ukraine’s need to defend itself and reclaim occupied territory, Borg insisted war is not the solution to everything. “Sending tanks and weapons, like some have been advocating, is not the solution to everything but Malta can play a part to bring the parties together… Eventually both sides have to find a way how to live side by side when war ends,” the minister said.

Malta takes up its seat as a member of the UN Security Council in January for a two-year term and will hold the rotational presidency of the Council in February.