Instagram bug suspending accounts worldwide

Instagram users are reporting suspended accounts and loss of followers after the platform started having issues this afternoon.

The issues, which are impacting users worldwide, began at around 13:08pm, according to DownDetector.

While some are reporting their accounts suspended, others are reporting losing followers, as a result of the same suspended users' accounts being deleted.

While DownDetector shows more than 4,000 issues reported so far, users affected are being given the opportunity to appeal against their suspension, but when they do they see a mysterious black screen.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account,” Instagram wrote on their Twitter account, while promising that they are looking into it and apologising for the inconvenience.