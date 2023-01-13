Russia claims control of salt mine town Soledar

After a months-long war, Russia claims possession of the Ukrainian salt mine town of Soledar, calling it an "important" milestone in its offensive.

According to the defence ministry, the win would allow Russian soldiers to cut off Ukrainian supply routes in the adjacent bigger city of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian officials said the fight for Soledar was still going on and accused Russia of "information noise".

The battles near Soledar have been among the bloodiest during this war.

On Thursday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that 559 residents, including 15 children, remained in the town and could not be relocated.

Because of its limited size, military observers question Soledar's relevance for the Russian military.

The Institute for the Study of War, in the United States, said that Russian forces were likely to have conquered Soledar, but it did not believe they would then be able to encircle Bakhmut.

Ukraine's eastern military command spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi, said Russia had sent its best mercenary fighters and other units to Soledar but denied Soledar was in Russian hands.

“We won't give any more details as we do not want to reveal the tactical positions of our fighters," added Cherevatyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Soledar, Bakhmut and the wider defence of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine as the top issue in his nightly address hours earlier.