Greece train crash: Rail workers start one-day strike in Athens, Thessaloniki and Larissa

Greece rail workers have begun a one-day strike in Athens, Thessaloniki and the city of Larissa, after a train crash which killed at least 46 people.

A passenger train carrying 350 passengers collided with a freight train immediately after departing Larissa slightly before midnight on Tuesday.

As both trains ended up on the same track, the front carriages collided and exploded into flames.

Rescue teams are still searching for casualties in burnt and buckled carriages.

The railway employees' strike began at 6:00am, disrupting national train services as well as the Athens underground.

Many in Greece saw the collapse as "an accident waiting to happen," according to unions which condemned previous administrations' "disrespect" towards Greek railways for contributing to this "tragic conclusion".

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old Larissa station master has been charged with manslaughter by negligence and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

His lawyer, Stefanos Pantzartzidis, stated outside the courthouse that his client is sharing the blame for the disaster.

Greece's transport minister resigned, stating he would accept responsibility for the authorities' "long-standing failings" to repair a railway infrastructure unfit for the 21st century.

The government has also pledged an independent inquiry which will serve as “justice,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed.