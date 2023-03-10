Presenter Gary Lineker to ‘step back’ from presenting Match of the Day - BBC

Gary Lineker is to step back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement is reached on his social media use, the BBC has said.

It follows an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the British government's new asylum policy.

The BBC said it considers Lineker’s comments a breach of its impartiality policy.

“He should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies," the BBC said.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman outlined the UK government's plans to ban people arriving in the UK illegally from ever claiming asylum, in a bid to address a rise in the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats.

He compared the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

The BBC said it had been in "extensive discussions with Gary and team in recent days" and "has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media".

It continued: "When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."

Sky News reported on Friday evening he was forced off the show after refusing to apologise for his comments.

A source close to the presenter told Sky News that the corporation has taken him off air, as he is unwilling to apologise and admit he should not have made the comments.

Following the announcement, football pundit Ian Wright said he will not take part in tomorrow's Match of the Day programme in "solidarity" with Lineker.

Alan Shearer also said he will not appear on the programme on Saturday night.