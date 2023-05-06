[WATCH] King Charles III to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III - a symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry.

It is being held at Westminster Abbey at 12:00 pm and the King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

While Charles became King on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, the coronation is the formal crowning of the monarch.

In a ceremony that is expected to last at least two hours, Charles will be officially crowned, presented with an array of ceremonial objects and be recognized as King by various representatives of the British state.

Large crowds have descended on London, with some royal fans spending the past few days camping along the 2km route. Their desire to secure the best vantage point for the procession was tested on Friday when London was repeatedly doused by heavy rain and hail.

Some have objected to millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money being spent on a lavish ceremony at a time when millions of Britons are suffering a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George has been proclaimed as King Charles III in a ceremony at St James's Palace last September, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.