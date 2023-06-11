Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested in ongoing SNP funding investigation

Former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Authorities said, a 52-year-old woman, believed by foreign media to be Sturgeon, is being questioned by detectives as a suspect in the case.

This development follows the previous arrest and subsequent release of her husband, Peter Murrell, the former Chief Executive of the SNP, in April.

A spokesperson for Sturgeon confirmed she willingly attended a pre-arranged police interview on Sunday, where she was subsequently arrested and questioned.

The investigation, which spans over two years, aimed at uncovering the whereabouts of over £600,000 in donations given to the SNP by independence activists.

On April 5, police officers conducted searches at both Sturgeon's residence and the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.

Murrell was arrested at the time but was later released without charge pending further investigation.

Police seized a luxury motorhome, valued at approximately £110,000, from outside Murrell's mother's residence in Dunfermline.

Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, was also arrested around two weeks later but was subsequently released without charge, with further inquiries ongoing. Following his arrest, Beattie resigned.

Sturgeon, Murrell, and Beattie were the signatories on the SNP's accounts, and it had been widely anticipated that the former First Minister would eventually be arrested, although the timing remained uncertain.

According to the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016, police have the authority to release a suspect for further investigation while reserving the right to re-arrest them at a later date.

Sturgeon served as Scotland's First Minister for over eight years, assuming the position after Alex Salmond in the aftermath of the 2014 independence referendum.

On February 15, She announced her intention to step down as both SNP leader and First Minister following the election of her successor, Humza Yousaf.

Sturgeon stated she believed it was the right time for her departure and denied any influence from the ongoing police investigation.

She holds the distinction of being Scotland's longest-serving First Minister and the only woman to have held the position.