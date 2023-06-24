Putin vows harsh retribution, unraveling the military uprising by Wagner Group

Vladimir Putin vowed to punish leaders of a military rebellion, Warner Group, who “stabbed the back of our country and our people.”

Addressing Russia on Saturday morning, Putin revealed “necessary instructions” were given by him to stop the uprising.

He also confirmed that an “anti-terrorist operation” was in place in the country’s capital, Moscow.

Putin’s five-minute address on TV came hours Wagner Group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, said he and his troops were going after Russia’s military leadership.

The mercenary Wagner Group has taken over the key strategic city of Rostov and was now “heading to Moscow,” Chief Prigozhin confirmed by video on Saturday morning.

The Kremlin showed his knowledge of Prigozhin’s video, saying that” Rostov’s military and civilian functions have been “essentially blocked.”

"As the president and commander-in-chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country," Putin said. "Those who organised and prepared the military uprising, who took arms against their comrades, have betrayed Russia and will pay for it."

In his address, Putin avoided mentioning Prigozhin by name but, vowed “harsh” retribution for those behind the uprising.

“Everyone who consciously chose the path of treason and planned the armed uprising has embraced blackmail and terrorist methods. They will be inevitably punished before the law and our people,” Putin said.

Putin distinguished between Prigozhin and Wagner soldiers, describing the latter as heroes who had died in Ukraine.

In his address, Putin implied Russia’s enemies sought to “undermine us from within” and divide the country.

He compared the situation to 1917 – the year of the Russian Revolution, which began following significant military losses in World War I.

“As president of Russia and the commander in chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country,” he said.

Latvia closes border to Russians

Latvia has closed in borders with Russia on Saturday afternoon. Russia's closest neighbours are taking the most decisive steps, with Latvia - which saw an influx of Russians fleeing when the war in Ukraine began last year - sealing its border with Russia "due to current events."

Estonia too has said it is beefing up security along its border, with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas adding that she was in “close touch” with her Latvian, Lithuanian and Finnish counterparts.

Other countries - including Poland, the UK and the US - said they're closely monitoring the situation.