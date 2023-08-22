Greek authorities discover 18 deceased bodies, possible migrants, in wildfire-affected area

Greek officials have confirmed the discovery of 18 charred bodies in the midst of raging wildfires that have engulfed a section of northeastern mainland Greece.

The fire brigade has indicated that no reports of missing residents have been received. However, it's possible that the recovered bodies belong to immigrants who may have recently entered Greece via Turkey.

To assist in the identification of the victims, Greece's Disaster Victim Identification Team has been called upon.

The bodies were located in close proximity to a makeshift structure within the Avanta area. This particular region has been significantly impacted by the ongoing fires.

The Avanta area is also the migration route utilised by hundreds of migrants originating from the Middle East and Asia. These migrants cross into the European Union by navigating the Evros River, which serves as a natural border between Greece and Turkey.

The wildfires, which began on Saturday and rapidly expanded, have led to uncontrolled blazes in the vicinity of the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis.

Firefighting efforts have been in progress for four consecutive days, with hundreds of firefighters working tirelessly to rein in the flames.

Gale-force winds have contributed to the intensity of the fires, exacerbating the situation by carrying smoke above the city. This phenomenon has painted the night sky with vivid hues of red.