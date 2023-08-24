‘A man with a complex fate’: Putin breaks silence over death of Prigozhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence on Thursday, marking his first public comments following the fiery plane crash that claimed the life of former warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday.

The demise of Prigozhin, who had risen in defiance against the Kremlin in June, has sparked intense speculation of potential involvement by Putin himself in orchestrating the killing.

In a carefully worded statement, Putin called for patience and restraint, urging the public to await the findings of an investigation to be conducted by Russian authorities.

"The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia has reported to me about this, as is correct. They launched an investigation into this incident and it will be carried out in full and reach a conclusion. Let’s see what the investigators say," Putin said.

Reflecting on his history with Prigozhin, whom he had known since the early 1990s and described as his former caterer, Putin portrayed a nuanced perspective.

"He was a man with a complex fate. [Sometimes] he made mistakes; and [sometimes] he got the results he wanted — for himself and in response to my requests, for a common cause," Putin shared.

He acknowledged Prigozhin's multifaceted talents, emphasizing his work within Russia and abroad, particularly in Africa, involving oil, gas, and precious metals.

Prigozhin had led the Wagner Group of mercenaries for years, participating in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

In a dramatic turn of events, he initiated a rebellion against the Kremlin in June, triggering a mutiny that was quelled only when the Wagner Group's tanks neared Moscow.

Tragically, he met his demise on Wednesday in a plane crash while en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.