Trump released on $200,000 bond after just 20 minutes in jail

Former President Donald Trump, along with 18 other defendants, turned themselves to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday.

This marked a significant step in the legal proceedings surrounding their alleged involvement in overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had filed charges against the group, accusing them of a range of offenses related to election interference and fraud.

The surrender and subsequent booking process took place at the Fulton County jail, where Trump's musghot was captured and later released to the public.

This was the first instance of Donald Trump having a mugshot taken, adding a vivid visual element to the unfolding legal drama.

Trump personally faces 13 distinct counts, including allegations of racketeering, fraud, and making false statements.

As the surrender process unfolds, legal challenges are already being set in motion.

Trump's legal team has signalled their intention to contest various aspects of the case, including the proposed trial date.

It has been revealed that Trump's defence intends to push back against the suggested October 23 trial date put forth by DA Fani Willis.

Meanwhile, one of the co-defendants, Mark Meadows, faces an imminent hearing in U.S. District Court in Atlanta regarding his attempt to transfer the state-level election case to federal court.

But this booking did not stop the former president from turning the whole process into somewhat of an electoral stunt.

International media reports how Trump intentionally scheduled his booking to take place during primetime viewing hours.

After his release, on a $200,000 bond, Trump wasted no time and returned also on “X,” formally known as Twitter.

Trump had been suspended from "X," in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot on January 8, 2021.

His post featured his recent mugshot with the captions "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER!"

In a surprising move, Trump also promptly utilised his mugshot as a tool for fundraising for his campaign.

Hid campaign launched a t-shirt on the Trump campaign's official website for $34, with the words "Never Surrender" written below the mugshot.

This together with the distribution of a "personal note" to his supporters, showcasing his stern jailhouse photograph.

In this communication, he asserted his innocence, positioning himself as a victim of "election interference," and condemned the situation as a "travesty of justice."