International aid continues in Libya as country reels from flooding

International aid continues to arrive in Libya as the country continues to struggle after floods killed thousands and left people in the city of Derna homeless.

The biggest concern for the country’s authorities is now the contamination of the cities’ water sources.

“The biggest concern now is the contaminated water... water supply in the city is dependent on wells underground. Most of the wells have been covered in mud, damaged or contaminated with sewage,” Othman Abdul Jalil, Libya's Minister of Health based in the east said.

He added he was told by the military, ahead of the disaster, that soldiers tried to tell people in Derna to leave their homes for the mountains: "A lot of them did, but unfortunately some people thought it was an exaggeration.”

"There were no instructions asking people to remain in their homes, except areas where they were not in the way of the water,” he said.

United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said it was "a massive reminder of climate and its presence".

He described it as a deeply "shocking" catastrophe that is "unimaginable in its consequences".

Figures for the number of dead vary from around 6,000 to 11,000 - and with thousands still missing, the city's mayor says the total could reach 20,000.

Survivors have described terrifying escapes and people being swept away in front of their eyes.

CPD and AFM in rescue efforts

In a Facebook post uploaded on Friday afternoon, the CPD said its and the AFM’s personnel are continuously searching for casualties in Libya.

“Entire neighbourhoods in Derna disappeared, along with their residents swept away by water after two dams collapsed making the situation catastrophic and out of control,” it said.

A base of operation has been setup at a safe area and searches are ongoing.

The group left Malta on Tuesday, to assist the country following the catastrophic flooding which has left thousands dead and missing.