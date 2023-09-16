Cadaver of a newborn, 121 migrants reach Lampedusa's shores

The cadaver of a newborn and 121 migrants landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa during the night.

Three boats, which left from Sfax in Tunisia and Zwara in Libya, were intercepted by an Italian patrol boat.

Immediately after docking, the child's body was taken down and placed in a white coffin and taken to the cemetery in the Imbriacola district. A person, probably the mother of the newborn, was instead taken by ambulance to the clinic.

The migrants, 14 of whom were women, said they came from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Guinea, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

On Friday 15 boats, carrying a total of 527 people arrived in Lampedusa. There are currently 2,796 migrants at the Contrada Imbriacola hotspot, and in the coming hours, Italian police will begin escorting 400 of them to Sicily.

Further departures are being planned for the afternoon and evening.