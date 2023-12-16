Three Israeli hostages killed in 'tragic mistake' by IDF

Three Israeli hostages who were being held by Hamas in Gaza were accidentally killed by the Israeli Defence Forces, a military official said on Friday.

The hostages were killed in the northern village of Shejaiya. The Israeli soldiers opened fire on them after they were "mistakenly identified as a threat." They were named as Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26.

In addition to extending its sympathies to the families, the military pledged "full transparency" in the event probe.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deaths an "unbearable tragedy" and pledged that Israel would continue to return all abductees safely.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the killings were a "tragic mistake," adding that the US did not have "perfect visibility on exactly how this operation unfolded".

Two of the victims, Yotam Haim, who was seized from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am, were recognised once the hostages' bodies were returned to Israel.

A third hostage’s name was withheld, in keeping with the wishes of the victim’s family.

Around 1,200 people were killed by Hamas as a result of the October 7 attack and 240 were captured. The retaliatory counterattack by Israel is reported to have claimed almost 19,000 lives, mostly women and children, and a further 50,000 wounded so far.

A brief truce and prisoner swap resulted in the release of some of the detainees at the end of November. Hamas released more than 100 women, children, and foreigners held captive in Gaza, in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers imprisoned by Israel.



