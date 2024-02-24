Western leaders in Kyiv on two-year anniversary of Russian invasion

Saturday marks the two-year anniversary since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as EU officials and Western leaders converge in Kyiv to express support for the war-torn state.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Ukraine facing significant military and economic challenges two years into the invasion. Russia has made advances on the battlefield, while Ukraine grapples with a shortage of ammunition.

On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed in Kyiv as she was joined by Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a post on X, von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s financial, economic and military support for Ukraine.