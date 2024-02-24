Western leaders in Kyiv on two-year anniversary of Russian invasion
Saturday marks the two-year anniversary since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as EU officials and Western leaders converge in Kyiv to express support for the war-torn state.
The visit comes against the backdrop of Ukraine facing significant military and economic challenges two years into the invasion. Russia has made advances on the battlefield, while Ukraine grapples with a shortage of ammunition.
On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed in Kyiv as she was joined by Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In a post on X, von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s financial, economic and military support for Ukraine.
In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia’s war on Ukraine.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2024
And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people.
More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine.
Financially, economically, militarily, morally.
Until the country is finally free. pic.twitter.com/ZLWMbOxVFh
Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also in the Ukrainian capital, where she will preside over a G7 video conference later on.
Russia initiated its invasion against Ukraine by occupying and annexing Crimea, along with certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in 2014. The situation escalated on 24 February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, undermining the post-World War II system of collective security and posing a threat to Europe.
The ongoing Russian war has resulted in the destruction of entire cities and communities, and tragically claimed the lives of numerous civilians, including children.
According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, over 10,000 civilians have been killed and 20,000 injured in just two years of Russia's invasion. Additionally, almost 20,000 children have been abducted and deported by Russia. However, the actual figures may be higher due to Russia's restrictions on international organisations entering the occupied territories.
Two years of unprovoked aggression in 🇺🇦 have left many scars & reminded of the brutality of war. The most visible victims are civilians who we must protect. 🇲🇹 does its part by providing humanitarian aid & will continue to promote peace & social progress amongst all nations.- RA— Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) February 24, 2024
In a post on X, Prime Minister Robert Abela underlined the civilian casualties throughout the war.
Abela stated that Malta, “will continue to promote peace and social progress amongst all nations.”