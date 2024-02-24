menu

Western leaders in Kyiv on two-year anniversary of Russian invasion

The visit comes against the backdrop of Ukraine facing significant military and economic challenges two years into the invasion

24 February 2024, 11:01am
by Matthew Farrugia
The ongoing Russian war has resulted in the destruction of entire cities and communities, and tragically claimed the lives of numerous civilians, including children
Saturday marks the two-year anniversary since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as EU officials and Western leaders converge in Kyiv to express support for the war-torn state.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Ukraine facing significant military and economic challenges two years into the invasion. Russia has made advances on the battlefield, while Ukraine grapples with a shortage of ammunition.

On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed in Kyiv as she was joined by Belgium’s Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a post on X, von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s financial, economic and military support for Ukraine. 

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also in the Ukrainian capital, where she will preside over a G7 video conference later on. 

Russia initiated its invasion against Ukraine by occupying and annexing Crimea, along with certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in 2014. The situation escalated on 24 February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, undermining the post-World War II system of collective security and posing a threat to Europe.

The ongoing Russian war has resulted in the destruction of entire cities and communities, and tragically claimed the lives of numerous civilians, including children.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, over 10,000 civilians have been killed and 20,000 injured in just two years of Russia's invasion. Additionally, almost 20,000 children have been abducted and deported by Russia. However, the actual figures may be higher due to Russia's restrictions on international organisations entering the occupied territories.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Robert Abela underlined the civilian casualties throughout the war.

Abela stated that Malta, “will continue to promote peace and social progress amongst all nations.”

