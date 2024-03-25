Russia charges four men with involvement in Moscow concert hall massacre

Four men have been charged for their involvement in a terrorist act in a Russian concert hall, Russian officials said.

The terrorists were identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov. Since the attack, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, while Russia claims Ukraine was involved, as Kyiv refuted the claim.

All four men appeared in court badly bruised, with swollen faces, as one man could be seen with a torn plastic bag around his neck. Another man was brought in on a wheelchair, as reports claim that he was also missing an eye.

Two of the terrorists are believed to have admitted to the act.

At least 133 people were killed and more than 140 injured in Moscow as a result of a mass shooting at a rock concert, in what has been described as the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia for the past 20 years.

Video footage posted online shows attackers firing assault rifles at panicked concert-goers indiscriminately and at close range, as explosions are heard off-camera. The shootings at Crocus City Hall were followed by a large fire which caused part of the premises’ roof to collapse.

Putin had publicly rejected US warnings about possible terrorist attacks in Russia as "provocative statements," resembling "outright blackmail and an intention to intimidate and destabilise our society." The US had even identified ISIS-K as planning to attack Russia.

So far, Putin has provided no evidence to back up his claims of Ukrainian involvement in the massacre- a narrative that would provide him with a convenient pretext for the adoption of stronger measures against growing opposition to the invasion amongst Russians.