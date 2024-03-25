UN Security Council passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Moments after the resolution passed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his delegation’s visit to Washington which was set to take place later this week
The UN Security Council has voted to call for an immediate ceasefire, as the abstained after months of vetoing the demand.
The news on Monday is evidence of the US’s change in stance after Israel’s months-long military campaign in Palestine attracted outrage around the world. The resolution is also demanding the release of all hostages.
Moments after the resolution passed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his delegation’s visit to Washington which was set to take place later this week.
Malta was among the 10 members of the UN Security Council which proposed the resolution, alongside Switzerland, Japan, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, South Korea, Slovenia, Guyana and Ecuador.
On X, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that, “This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable.”
Israel’s operations have killed more than more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry, which includes thousands of women and children.
After the declaration of imminent famine in parts of Gaza by a UN panel of experts earlier this week, the Biden administration has been ramping up efforts to call at least a temporary halt to the fighting, on top of warning Israel against launching a ground attack against Rafah in southern Gaza.