Concerns over Pope's health mount after last-minute Via Crucis no-show

Pope Francis’ last-minute withdrawal from yesterday’s Good Friday procession in Rome has underlined concerns about the Pontiff’s recently ailing health.

The Vatican announced that the Pope would not be taking part in the Via Crucis procession, moments before it was about to start. Francis would follow the procession remotely from his Vatican residence, the Church said in the statement.

Francis attended the Good Friday service in St. Peter’s Basilica, arriving in a wheelchair for the first time this year.

The Vatican statement described the 87-year-old Pope’s no-show as an attempt “to preserve his health” for the rest of his Easter-related engagements, which include an Easter vigil service on Saturday evening, the celebration of mass on Easter Sunday, and the delivery of his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and world) speech and blessing on Sunday morning.

Francis, who uses a cane or a wheelchair to get around after undergoing knee surgery, has had repeated bouts of bronchitis and influenza. The Pope had also missed last year’s Good Friday procession after being hospitalised for bronchitis.

For the first time in his papacy, Francis penned this year’s Good Friday meditations himself, praising meekness and forgiveness in response to acts of evil, and included prayers for Christians under persecution and the victims of war.