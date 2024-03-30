menu

Updated | Dutch police rescue hostages after standoff with armed man

The suspect gave himself up to armed police officers after taking a number of people hostage at the Café Petticoat, in Ede, Holland

Last updated on 30 March 2024, 1:37pm
by Staff Reporter
1 min read
Video screengrab showing the moment of the suspect's (circled in red) surrender to the police
A hostage situation in the Dutch town of Ede on Saturday morning has ended peacefully with the surrender of the alleged perpetrator, who is now in police custody.

Earlier today, the armed man had reportedly threatened to blow himself up, after taking.a number of people hostage at the Café Petticoat bar and nightclub in Ede.

Screengrab from a video on X, showing armed police officers next to the bar
Armed police officers surrounded the premises and residents were cleared from the surrounding area as a precaution, although Dutch authorities said that there was “no indication of a terrorist motive.” 

The Dutch authorities issued a statement later on Saturday afternoon, announcing the release of the last hostage and the arrest of the suspect.

 

