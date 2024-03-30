Updated | Dutch police rescue hostages after standoff with armed man

A hostage situation in the Dutch town of Ede on Saturday morning has ended peacefully with the surrender of the alleged perpetrator, who is now in police custody.

Earlier today, the armed man had reportedly threatened to blow himself up, after taking.a number of people hostage at the Café Petticoat bar and nightclub in Ede.

Armed police officers surrounded the premises and residents were cleared from the surrounding area as a precaution, although Dutch authorities said that there was “no indication of a terrorist motive.”

The Dutch authorities issued a statement later on Saturday afternoon, announcing the release of the last hostage and the arrest of the suspect.