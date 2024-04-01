Vanessa Frazier on Israel hospital raid: Malta deplores attacks on humanitarian sites

Malta deplores any attacks on humanitarian sites, the country’s UN Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vanessa Fraizer said when reacting to Israel’s attack on the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

“As Malta we have always deplored any attacks on humanitarian sites. The right to protect your country comes with responsibility. International law covers this very clearly,” Fraizer said. “Any exercise to protect and retaliate against attacks needs to be carried out within the confines of the law.”

She was fielding questions from international media following a press conference with the UN Press Corps to presents Malta’s UNSC April Programme of Work.

As part of Malta’s second term in the UN Security Council Presidency, discussions will revolve around reports regarding the United Nations' support missions in Libya and Kosovo. Similarly, akin to its previous term in February 2023, the agenda includes deliberations on Children in Armed Conflict.

Throughout April, the council will engage in debates concerning the maintenance of international peace and security, the involvement of young individuals in addressing security issues in the Mediterranean, and matters concerning the Middle East. Additionally, discussions will cover topics such as Women, Peace, and Security, specifically focusing on conflict-related sexual violence, along with the adoption of a report on the United Nations' mission in South Sudan.

Speaking on the situation in Gaza, she said the Maltese presidency will continue pushing for an immediate and urgent ceasefire.

Earlier she said that should the previous resolution not be implemented, the council will have to meet and decide a way forward for the resolution to be implemented.

Questioned on the significance of Malta holding the presidency, she said that it was “really tough every single day”.

“We are discussing current events which are happening every single day. We are trying to foster peace and save lives, and so there is that pressure and frustration,” she said.

Fraizer said a small country like Malta can make change.

“We are a moral compass and a moral balance. I think the other countries look to Malta for leadership because we can be impactful, and I think we have been impactful,” she said. “And everyone knows that Malta is on the Security Council.”

Malta, one of the UN’s smallest member states, takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council on 1 March for its second and last term. The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month. It involves setting the agenda, presiding over its meetings and overseeing any crisis.

Malta joined Ecuador, Japan, Mozambique, and Switzerland on the UN Security Council after winning a two-year seat in June 2022. Malta obtained 97% of the vote from the 190 voting member states.

Malta took a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on 1 January 2023.