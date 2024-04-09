ISIS threatens to attack major Champions League games

UEFA Champions League games are set to go on with increased security following threats by the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

On Tuesday, the terror group called for attacks on the football league's games which are to be played in London, Madrid, and Paris.

The organisation named the Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano stadiums in Madrid, the Emirates Stadium in London, and the Parc de Prince in Paris in a message published through media agency, the Al-Azaim Foundation. The graphic features a man wearing all black and brandishing a gun, along with the phrase "Kill Them All".

The quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League include top European teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG, Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are set to face off in London on Tuesday, while Real Madrid face Manchester City in Spain.

Although ISIS, its allies, and other extremist groups have previously attacked sporting events and venues, the group is not renowned for planning out its operations in advance, opting instead to ambush sizable public locations and gatherings by surprise.

Recently, the terror group claimed responsibility for a terror attack in Moscow which killed 144 people, in what appears to be a revival of the group's terror attacks in Europe.