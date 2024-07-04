British Labour Party secures historic win in UK general election
In his victory speech Sir Keir Starmer called for an "end to the politics of performance, and a return to politics as public service"
The Labour Party has won the general election and will form the next UK government, with Sir Keir Starmer securing 326 seats and set to become the country's next prime minister.
Standing prime minister Rishi Sunak conceded the election to Labour, announcing in a speech in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency: "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory."
The work of change begins today. pic.twitter.com/DfP1UG1Upr— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 5, 2024
The Tories are facing a historic defeat, with many key ministers losing their seats. The results have significant implications for Scotland, where Labour is poised to gain influence from the scandal-hit Scottish National Party, and for Northern Ireland, where a shifting political landscape could impact its position between UK and EU politics.
|Party
|Seats won
|Change since 2019
|Labour
|391
|+192
|Conservatives
|97
|-219
|Liberal Democrats
|60
|+53
|Scottish National Party
|7
|-38
|Sinn Féin
|7
|-
|Others
|23
|+12
According to projections, the Conservatives are expected to end up with approximately 154 seats, less than half of their 2019 total. This follows multiple losses in traditional strongholds, including the shires around London. Finchley, Margaret Thatcher's former seat, now has a Labour MP.
Voters have delivered a clear message after five turbulent years in UK politics marked by multiple scandals and resignations, including those of prime ministers Johnson and Liz Truss. Apart from Boris Johnson's pre-election promise to "get Brexit done," there have been few significant policy achievements, hindered by constant changes in senior personnel.
In his victory speech, Starmer called for an "end to the politics of performance, and a return to politics as public service."
Meanwhile, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated Stramer and his party on their landslide victory.
Delighted by @Keir_Starmer’s resounding victory in the UK general election. Congratulations to @UKLabour for driving a progressive and engaging campaign that empowered UK citizens. I look forward to strengthening further the excellent relations between 🇲🇹 and 🇬🇧. - RA— Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) July 5, 2024