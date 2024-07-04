British Labour Party secures historic win in UK general election

The Tories are facing a historic defeat, with many key ministers losing their seats. The results have significant implications for Scotland, where Labour is poised to gain influence from the scandal-hit Scottish National Party, and for Northern Ireland, where a shifting political landscape could impact its position between UK and EU politics.

Party Seats won Change since 2019 Labour 391 +192 Conservatives 97 -219 Liberal Democrats 60 +53 Scottish National Party 7 -38 Sinn Féin 7 - Others 23 +12

According to projections, the Conservatives are expected to end up with approximately 154 seats, less than half of their 2019 total. This follows multiple losses in traditional strongholds, including the shires around London. Finchley, Margaret Thatcher's former seat, now has a Labour MP.

Voters have delivered a clear message after five turbulent years in UK politics marked by multiple scandals and resignations, including those of prime ministers Johnson and Liz Truss. Apart from Boris Johnson's pre-election promise to "get Brexit done," there have been few significant policy achievements, hindered by constant changes in senior personnel.

In his victory speech, Starmer called for an "end to the politics of performance, and a return to politics as public service."

Meanwhile, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated Stramer and his party on their landslide victory.