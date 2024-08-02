Blaze destroys yachts in Greek marina after engulfing Maltese-flagged vessel

The blaze originated on a Maltese-flagged yacht, quickly spreading to three nearby vessels—two also Maltese-flagged and one British-flagged—despite initial containment efforts by marina staff. The intensity of the flames and the close proximity of the vessels complicated the firefighting efforts.

A response team, including 26 firefighters, ten vehicles, a firefighting vessel, and four tugboats, was mobilised. The Coast Guard also dispatched three patrol boats to evacuate 11 individuals trapped on the dock, who were safely transported away from the scene.

While the British-flagged yacht managed to move away, suffering substantial damage to its stern, the other three vessels were severely damaged and ultimately sank. To address potential environmental hazards, the port authority deployed a floating anti-pollution barrier around the area, which was also cordoned off for public safety.

One firefighter reportedly suffered respiratory issues and fainted during the operation but is expected to make a full recovery. The fire was fully extinguished by early Friday morning, with no further injuries reported.

An investigation has been launched by the Fifth Port Department of Zea Marina to ascertain the cause of the fire, raising concerns about safety measures and protocols at the marina.