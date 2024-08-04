US urges citizens to leave Lebanon on ‘any available ticket’

The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available” amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the embassy statement said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."

In a similar warning, the UK, Sweden, France, Canada, and Jordan have issued warnings to their citizens in Lebanon, encouraging them to evacuate while commercial flights are still operational.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said the regional situation “could deteriorate rapidly”.

Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at the town of Beit Hillel in northern Israel late at night on Saturday with footage posted on social media showed Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepting the rockets. There have been no reports of casualties.

The embassy stated that those who choose to stay in Lebanon should prepare plan for possible circumstances and be prepared to “shelter in place for a prolonged period of time.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israelis that they’ve heard threats from all sides and "challenging days lie ahead.”

Tensions between Israel and Iran first escalated with the killing of 12 children and teenagers in a strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Days later, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran. He was visiting to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said Israel will suffer a “harsh punishment” for the killing.