Ukraine base of Malta-headquartered NGO MOAS hit in Russian attack

Viewer discretion: An image further down may be disturbing

Medics of the Malta-based NGO MOAS narrowly escaped harm today when one of their bases in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was hit by Russian weapons soon after 3am.

There were 19 medics and personnel in the building at the time, who immediately sought safety in the building’s bomb shelter. Minor injuries were sustained from flying debris. Another eight members of staff were out conducting medical evacuations at the time.

The impact of the blast was just three metres away from the building, smashing all the windows and setting a big fire to several rooms, including one that was full of expensive medical equipment and medicine, all of which has been destroyed.

Two of MOAS’s evacuation ambulances were also damaged in the blast.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has been occupying land in the east and south of the country ever since. Over the past few days, Russia has intensified its long-range bombings of Ukrainian cities in response to a counter offensive which saw Ukrainian soldiers cross the border and occupy land in Russia's Kursk region.

It is not clear if the MOAS base was targeted or if it was hit due to inaccuracy of weapons. It is also unclear as yet whether MOAS was hit by a rocket or a heavy drone.

Besides the MOAS base, another four targets were hit in the same town.

MOAS has now evacuated the base.

In Ukraine, MOAS is responsible for medical evacuations of the most-wounded soldiers from the frontline, transporting them to hospitals via specifically designed ambulances to keep patients stabilised during long journeys.

As Russia’s offensive focuses on the east of Ukraine, MOAS medics have been facing more injuries from the frontline.

This is the first time MOAS has been hit after two and a half years operating close to the Ukrainian frontlines. MOAS has rescued more than 45,000 seriously wounded soldiers, transporting them to better hospitals in the country via its ambulances which have been described as “ICU on wheels”.

“Our thoughts are with our brave medics and personnel - and their families - who have risked their lives daily, for the past two and a half years, to help give a fighting chance to some of the most seriously wounded victims of this war. This incident is an unfortunate setback for us, but it strengthens our resolve to give our contribution and alleviate some of the suffering being experienced every day,” MOAS founder Christopher Catrambone said.

Only last week MOAS commemorated its 10th year anniversary and announced it had rescued over 200,000 people in various operations around the world since it launched in August 2014.