EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola meets Pope Francis

Pope Francis received EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the Vatican as the pair discussed the main topics on the European agenda.

Metsola emphasised the EU's commitment as a peace project, stating, “Humanity and the quest for peace will always remain at the center of the European Parliament’s work,” she said, highlighting the support being sent to Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s unjustified war.

The meeting also addressed migration, where Metsola stressed the need for a “European and human-centric approach leaving no country, and no individual in need of protection alone.”

Metsola and Pope Francis spoke about the current situation in the Middle East, highlighting Europe’s effort to “de-escalate, as well as the need to find a sustainable way forward in the region to achieve long-term peace.”

She praised his work and leadership in promoting reconciliation and peace.