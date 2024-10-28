Israel bans Palestinian lifeline UNRWA from operating inside country

Israel’s parliament has passed a bill that bans the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UN Relief Works Agency) from providing any service or activity inside Israel

UNRWA has provided essential aid and assistance across Palestinian territories and to Palestinian refugees for more than seven decades

The legislation, which passed with a vote of 92-10, will not take effect immediately. It is expected to go into effect 60 to 90 days after Israel’s foreign ministry notifies the UN.

Israel now has three months to determine the means and personnel who will assume responsibilities currently managed by Unrwa, including in East Jerusalem and Gaza.

An EU high representative released a press released before Israeli lawmakers voted to pass a bill restricting Unrwa activities inside the country, expressing “grave concern” over the legislation.

“This legislation stands in contradiction to international law and the fundamental humanitarian principle of humanity, and will only exacerbate an already severe humanitarian crisis, potentially halting essential services such as food, shelter, education and healthcare for millions of Palestinian refugees in these territories,” the EEAS Press Team said.

Foreign Ministers from Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement expressing their “grave concern” over the shutdown, particularly in light of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the war.

UNRWA services 5.9 million refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem. The UN General Assembly approves its mandate to operate on an annual basis and only the UNGA has the power to close the organization.

A second bill severing diplomatic ties with UNRWA was also being voted on later Monday.