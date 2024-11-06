Harris calls Trump to concede 2024 presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential race, according to a senior Harris aide.

Harris discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, the aide said.

Two other Harris aides also said Harris spent the morning and afternoon working on her concession speech that she will deliver later at Howard University, her alma mater.

One of those aides said Harris’ team before today had spent very little time working on a concession or victory speech. Instead, the Harris team had spent time the bulk of their time creating a speech that would tell people to “hold on” because they expected the race results to be uncertain at this time in the week.

President Joe Biden also plans to call Trump on Wednesday and also plans to speak publicly about the election results, according to a White House official.

Biden’s reaction to Trump’s victory overall is set to include all of the things Trump never did when Biden won in 2020 — a call to congratulate him, an invitation to the White House and an offer to attend his inauguration, the White House official said.