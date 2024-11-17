Russia launches massive drone, missile attack targeting Ukraine’s power grid

Hundreds or missiles and drones shot through Kyiv’s skies as Russia’s near-three-year war continues.

Ukrainian officials said that this forced power cuts across the country.

Ukraie's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched a total of 120 missiles and 90 drones in a large-scale attack across Ukraine. Various types of drones were deployed, he said, including Iranian-made Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic and aircraft-launched ballistic missiles.

"The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, as a result of a drone attack, two people were killed and six others were injured, including two children," Zelenskyy said.

The strikes have killed at least seven people, leaving a dozen more injured and damanging the country’s already pressured energy grid.

Explosions were heard across Ukraine on Sunday, including in the capital, Kyiv, the key southern port of Odesa, as well as the country's west and central regions, according to local reports.

Russian strikes have struck Ukraine's power infrastructure since Moscow's all-out invasion in February 2022, prompting repeated emergency power shutdowns and nationwide blackouts.