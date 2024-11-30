Syrian rebel forces take over city of Aleppo

Syrian rebel forces take control of “majority” of the country’s second-largest city, Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

The observatory said, “more than 300 people have been killed since the offense started on Wednesday.”

The act is the largest against the Syrian government in years, marking the first time rebels fighting the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have reached the city of Aleppo since being forced out in 2016.

"Relentless attacks" over the past three days in northwestern Syria have killed 27 civilians, including eight children

Military sources have confirmed that Aleppo’s airport and all roads leading into the city have been closed. The city council, police stations and intelligence offices have been left empty.

Syria's military says it has conducted a "temporary troop withdrawal" to prepare for a counteroffensive against "terrorists".

Russian, one of President Bashar al Assad's key allies, launched air raids in parts of Aleppo overnight into Saturday for the first time since 2016, promising extra military aid.