The Notre Dame Cathedral has officially reopened, five years after it was nearly destroyed by a devastating fire in 2019.

The reopening ceremony, attended by 1,500 dignitaries, including heads of state and royal figures, was both a celebration of architectural restoration and a symbolic moment for France. Among the high-profile attendees were US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US First Lady Jill Biden, and Prince William of Britain’s Royal Family.

The restoration of the Gothic cathedral in just five years was hailed as a testament to France’s resilience and ingenuity. French President Emmanuel Macron, who had championed the ambitious timeline, used the event as an opportunity to highlight the country’s ability to overcome adversity and unite for a common cause.

The cathedral’s renovation comes at a sensitive in French politics, following a government collapse, as well as fears that an EU trade deal with South American countries can cause havoc on the country’s agricultural sector.

During the re-opening, Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich struck the cathedral’s doors three times with a specially designed crosier crafted from beams torched by the fire, officially signaling the return of Notre Dame as a place of worship.

Beyond its religious significance, the event served as a diplomatic meetup for Macron, who turned it into a gathering of international leaders.

While internal political turmoil continues to challenge the country, the reopening of Notre Dame has been framed as a unifying achievement, reminding the world of France’s ability to recover and rebuild after catastrophe.