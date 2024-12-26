Speculation sparks over cause of fatal plane crash in Kazakhstan

The Russian government has cautioned on speculating the cause of a passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people and injured many others.

The aircraft, operated by Azerbaijani Airlines, was en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic when it was diverted to Aktau in western Kazakhstan due to fog. The crash occurred just short of the runway, with the aircraft bursting into flames upon impact.

Footage of the wreckage suggested possible shrapnel damage, leading some aviation experts to hypothesise that the plane may have been struck by Russian air defense systems. This theory is being examined in the context of recent Ukrainian drone strikes in the region.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov advised against “hypotheses” before the investigation is complete.

While Kazakh authorities have recovered the flight data recorder and launched an investigation, initial reports from Russian state-controlled media suggested the crash could have been caused by a bird strike.

Of the 67 people on board, 29 survived, including passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Many survivors escaped the wreckage with injuries, as 11 remain in intensive care.

Azerbaijan observed a national day of mourning, with its president calling the crash a "great tragedy" for the nation.

The crash occurred amid heightened tensions in the region due to the war in Ukraine and increased military activity.