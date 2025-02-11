Malta corruption index ranking worsens

Malta's ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index worsened in 2024, according to the latest data released by Transparency International on Tuesday.

Malta scored 46 points in 2024, a decline of five points from the previous year, and now ranks 65th from 180 countries and territories around the world. In 2023, Malta ranked 55th.

The Corruption Perceptions Index 2024 shows that Hungary and Bulgaria are the only EU member state to register a worse result than Malta, which is at par with Romania.

Malta’s score was impacted by the prosecution in 2024 of former prime minister Joseph Muscat and several other ministers and public officials over corruption in the Vitals hospitals deal.

The CPI is a leading global indicator of public sector corruption, providing an annual comparative snapshot of 180 countries and territories. The index for 2024 is calculated using data from 13 external sources.

In comments to the press, Flora Cresswell, Lidija Prokic and Altynai Myrzabekova, Transparency International regional advisors for Europe, said that Europe’s ability to combat corruption is falling short.

Globally, over two thirds of countries now score below the mid-point on Transparency International’s CPI. The organisation said this had huge and potentially devastating implications for global climate action.