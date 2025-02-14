menu

Satellite image shows lava cutting through Etna’s snow-capped summit

Lava and ash spewed by Mount Etna is captured by one of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites

kurt_sansone
14 February 2025, 10:53am
by Kurt Sansone
Photo credit: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery
Mount Etna, located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, is known as the most active volcano in the world, with regular, ongoing volcanic activity.

As of 8 February, a new eruptive phase of Etna begun. The volcano spewed out ash clouds and a lava flow extending approximately 3km. As a result of the volcanic activity, parts of Catania Airport were closed temporarily, although overall airport operations remained unaffected.

The above image was captured by one of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites on 12 February. It shows the lava flow descending from the volcano as it cuts through the snow-capped summit.

The Copernicus Sentinel satellites provide essential data on volcanic activity around the globe, providing authorities and researchers with insights into eruptions and their impacts on human activities.

