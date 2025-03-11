Ukraine accepts US proposal for 30-day ceasefire

The United States has proposed a ceasefire agreement to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials accepting the offer.

Now, the decision rests with Russia, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to reporters after discussions with a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Rubio said that the US had presented a ceasefire proposal aimed at initiating negotiations for a “lasting and sustainable” resolution to the conflict.

“The ball is in their court,” Rubio said. If Russia says no to the ceasefire, "then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here".

Rubia said said the only way for this war to end is through negotiation. Before that can happen, the shooting must stop, he said.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said he will be taking to his Russian counterpart in the coming days, while Rubio will meet with the G7 foreign ministers.

According to a joint statement released by the US State Department, Ukraine has agreed to an immediate interim ceasefire lasting 30 days. This ceasefire would be extendable by mutual agreement, contingent upon Russia’s acceptance and implementation.

Additionally, the United States announced that it would lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.