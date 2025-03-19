Trump boasts 'very good' call with Zelensky
This marks the first known conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy since their clash in the Oval Office in February
US president Donald Trump stated that he had “a very good” conversation with Ukranian president Volodomyr Zelensky.
On his Truth Social social media account, Trump announced that he had a "very good" telephone conversation which lasted about one hour. This came after Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
This marks the first known conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy since their clash in the Oval Office in February. At the time, Trump warned Zelensky that he must either negotiate with Russia or risk losing US backing.
US vice president JD Vance, who was also present, accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful."
“You’re gambling with World War Three,” Trump had told Zelensky.
"Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs,” Trump said on Wednesday.
In his call with Trump, Putin had agreed to temporarily halt attacks on energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
However, Russia stopped short of signing off on a broader ceasefire to end its three-year-long war in Ukraine.