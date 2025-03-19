Trump boasts 'very good' call with Zelensky

US president Donald Trump stated that he had “a very good” conversation with Ukranian president Volodomyr Zelensky.

On his Truth Social social media account, Trump announced that he had a "very good" telephone conversation which lasted about one hour. This came after Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

This marks the first known conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy since their clash in the Oval Office in February. At the time, Trump warned Zelensky that he must either negotiate with Russia or risk losing US backing.