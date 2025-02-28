Trump and Zelensky clash in White House

US president Donald Trump and Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky have had a public falling out over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During a meeting in the White House, Trump reportedly criticised Zelensky for not being sufficiently "thankful" for U.S. support. He further warned Zelensky that he must either negotiate with Russia or risk losing US backing.

US vice president JD Vance, who was also present, accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful." When the Ukrainian president attempted to respond, he was interrupted.

Zelensky displayed images of war atrocities and stressed that there could be "no compromises" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He highlighted Russia's war crimes, including the deportation of Ukrainian children.

He claimed that Zelensky’s stance was “disrespectful” to the U.S. and could escalate tensions to a global conflict. “You’re gambling with World War Three,” Trump told Zelensky.

A planned press conference involving the two leaders has now been cancelled.

Following the incident, Zelensky left the White House, as Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and accused Zelensky of disrespecting the US.

“He can come back when he is ready for peace,” Trump concluded.