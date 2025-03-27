Six dead after tourist submarine sinks in Red Sea

At least six people have died after a tourist submarine sank in the Red Sea off the Egyptian city of Hurghada on Thursday.

Several people were injured and 29 others rescued. Around 40 passengers were on board the submarine operated by local company Sindbad Submarines.

The boat, called Sindbad, sank close to the harbour, according to local media. The boat has been running tourist trips in the Hurghada area for several years.

Hurghada is a beach resort city and is a popular diving destination.

The company has two submarines that allow visitors to dive down to 25m in the sea to explore coral reefs and the rich marine habitat of the area.

The website for Sindbad Submarines says the submarines offer “44 passenger seats - two pilots' seats and a sizable round viewing window for each passenger.”